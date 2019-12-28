Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Rises By 35.4%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 599,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,572. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

