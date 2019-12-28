Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expands By 29.9%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 247,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,068. Graco has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

