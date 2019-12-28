Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Drops By 21.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 841,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

GNK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 294,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

