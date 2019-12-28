Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Decreases By 26.6%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 28th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 473,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,619,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

