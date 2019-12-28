Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Increases By 29.2%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 28th total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,665. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $77.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

