Short Interest in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expands By 24.4%

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 22,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EBAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. 6,596,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. eBay has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.