Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expands By 35.0%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 28th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

