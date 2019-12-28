Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Expands By 12.8%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 452,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CTS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 142,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,864. The company has a market cap of $972.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is 10.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CTS by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTS by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CTS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

