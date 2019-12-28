Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 14.0%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

