Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

