Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.