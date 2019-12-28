Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $241,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

