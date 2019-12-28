Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 158,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

