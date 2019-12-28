SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $11,414.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

