Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SALT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $463.20 million, a P/E ratio of -207.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

