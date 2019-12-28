Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE SIS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,172. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.53 million and a P/E ratio of 29.87.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$96.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.6121585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 20,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total transaction of C$288,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,405,950.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.