Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

SVRA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,207. The company has a market cap of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.29. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Savara by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Savara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

