SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 37.6% in December

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. SAP has a 12 month low of $95.45 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SAP by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,427,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,342,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

