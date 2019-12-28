San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 377,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

