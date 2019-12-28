salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.68.

NYSE CRM opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $741,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,623 shares of company stock valued at $58,793,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

