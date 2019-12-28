Ryo Currency Market Cap Tops $327,012.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $327,012.00 and $454.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.01746698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.40 or 0.02826830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00570351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00619268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061408 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00381108 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,723,546 coins and its circulating supply is 16,606,233 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

