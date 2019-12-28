Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 28th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,009,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,537,000 after buying an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,373. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.