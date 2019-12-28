RoBET (ROBET) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. RoBET has a market capitalization of $146,539.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. During the last week, RoBET has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.