RoBET (ROBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One RoBET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. Over the last week, RoBET has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. RoBET has a market capitalization of $146,301.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.