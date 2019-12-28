Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,548.50 ($59.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,282.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,350.15. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.