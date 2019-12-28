Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.72. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.