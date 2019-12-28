Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.