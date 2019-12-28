Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Update

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 11,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

RF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 6,018,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

