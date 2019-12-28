Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $684.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Re/Max by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,712,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

