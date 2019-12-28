Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,181.39

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,181.39 and traded as low as $2,120.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $2,140.00, with a volume of 61,294 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital lowered Rathbone Brothers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,119.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,181.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

