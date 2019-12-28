Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $93,478.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 326,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

