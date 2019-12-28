Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RARX. BidaskClub lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.36.

RARX opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.49. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,589.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,205,450. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.