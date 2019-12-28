Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Quidel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quidel by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

