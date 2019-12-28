Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 755.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 467,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $20,590,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. 724,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,180. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

