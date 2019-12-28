Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiagen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,339. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

