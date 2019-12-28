PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.74

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $206.74 and traded as low as $199.83. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 475,077 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $878.89 million and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.74.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

