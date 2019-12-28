Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Update

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO remained flat at $$12.78 during midday trading on Friday. 30,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,749. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $304.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $5,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

