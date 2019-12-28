Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,651.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $43,172.00 and $3,651.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062956 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,361.13 or 1.00485305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

