PotCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,608.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1,608.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,107,080 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

