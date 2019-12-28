Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

POST stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 302,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. Post has a 1-year low of $87.29 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Post by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

