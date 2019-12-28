Poseidon Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $225,424.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $225,424.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,133,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

