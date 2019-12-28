POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.06. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

