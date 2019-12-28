Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:PBL traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The company has a market capitalization of $506.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.82. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$19.06 and a 1-year high of C$25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

