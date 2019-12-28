PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 826,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.47. 185,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

