Pluton Price Hits $1.04 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Pluton has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014162 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market capitalization of $886,038.00 and approximately $5,080.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

