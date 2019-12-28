Pirl Price Up 2.8% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Pirl has a total market cap of $372,174.00 and $9,582.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,492,881 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.