Pinkcoin Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $576,851.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00549039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,416,208 coins and its circulating supply is 414,155,772 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

