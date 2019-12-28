PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.47. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 26,131 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

