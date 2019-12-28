Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $202,924.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $202,924.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

