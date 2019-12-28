Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Phantomx has a market cap of $1,045.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00574144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000975 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

