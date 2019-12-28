Phantasma Price Down 5.3% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $515,007.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.56 or 1.00472477 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

